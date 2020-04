Emergency responders on the scene of a crash on Ada Street near N. Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo. (April 27, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Kalamazoo Monday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Ada Street near N. Westnedge Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known, and police have not indicated how seriously the victim was hurt.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is expected to release more information later.