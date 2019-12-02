Closings & Delays
Authorities: 2 Police officers shot in Kzoo Co.

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

The scene where an officer was shot in Comstock Township. (Dec. 01, 2019)

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say that two police officer were shot Sunday night in Comstock Township, near Kalamazoo.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Proctor Avenue near King Highway.

One of the officers is a Michigan State Police Trooper.

Both officers were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions do not seem life threatening.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more. We will provide more information when it becomes available.

