Police: Missing Kzoo Twp. woman may be forgetful

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police say Patricia Ann Hale was reported missing by family members on Wednesday. She has not being seen since Saturday.

Hales is a white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen near South Riverview Drive and Roberts Lane.

Police say that Hales may suffer from neurological issues that can cause memory loss and that she may not remember her name.

If you have information about where she may be please contact the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269.488.8991 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.