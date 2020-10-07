Police: Man wanted for questioning in home invasion

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a home invasion in Calhoun County.

The home invasion happened around 3 a.m. Sept. 30 on Cooper Avenue near Verona Road in Emmett Township.

Authorities say two men forced their way into the home and repeatedly assaulted a woman inside. The men were looking for another person in the home. Once being told that person was not there, they ran, according to the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety.

Investigators are now looking for 36-year-old Matthew Lee Martinez, who is a parole absconder. He is considered to be a person of interest in this case, police say.

Another person of interest, a 22-year-old man, has been arrested on unrelated charges, police say.