Police: Man shot, killed in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed in Kalamazoo Thursday night, police said.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. on West Main Street near North Drake Road.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they responded to the scene for a call of gunshots fired. When they arrived, they found that a man had been shot.

Police say the man was unresponsive. They attempted live-saving efforts, but the victim died from the injuries he sustained. The victim has been identified as a 64-year-old of Kalamazoo.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links