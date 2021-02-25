Police: Man shot, killed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed in Kalamazoo Thursday night, police said.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. on West Main Street near North Drake Road.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they responded to the scene for a call of gunshots fired. When they arrived, they found that a man had been shot.

Police say the man was unresponsive. They attempted live-saving efforts, but the victim died from the injuries he sustained. The victim has been identified as a 64-year-old of Kalamazoo.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.