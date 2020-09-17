Police: Man sets home on fire while barricading himself

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man set his home on fire while barricading himself from police in Kalamazoo Township.

It started around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Red Maple Lane, near Douglas Avenue.

Investigators say they were investigating a domestic assault incident when they contacted the 29-year-old suspect.

During the investigation, the man went into the home, barricading the door. While officers were trying to talk with him, they saw smoke from a window. Investigators realized he was setting the house on fire, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department.

Fire crews were called, and they help officers get inside the burning home. The suspect was removed and taken to a hospital to treat smoke inhalation.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.