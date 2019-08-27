KDPS: Shots fired during credit union robbery; no one hurt

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a man who fired two shots while robbing a credit union in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the OMNI Community Credit Union on the 1600 block of East Cork Street. near the corner of Cameron Street.

Authorities say the suspect fired two shots with a handgun in the credit union. Officials say no one was hurt.

The suspect ran from the scene. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being in his 30s, around 6-foot with a slender build. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, black pants, gloves and his face covered by a black and red bandanna.

Public safety officers are processing the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.