Police: Man forced ex in car, led officers on chase

An undated booking photo of Cody Forrest Staffeld. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man has been arrested after forcing a woman in a car against her will.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Tudor Circle near Idaho Avenue in Portage.

Cody Forrest Staffeld broke into a home and threatened two women with a knife, police say.

Staffeld forced one of the women, which he previously had a relationship with, into a car and left the area, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

An officer later saw the Staffeld’s vehicle and tried to pull it over near Mall Drive and South Westnedge Avenue, police say.

However, officers say Staffeld took off and authorities chased after him. Staffeld hit several curbs, causing all his tires to deflate and forcing him to stop in the area of South Westnedge and Garden Lane, police say.

Staffeld tried to run and became combative with officers. He was eventually subdued and taken into custody, police say.

One Portage officer was treated and released for minor injuries at a hospital. Neither of the women involved were hurt.

Staffeld has been charged with one count of kidnapping, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of resisting an officer, one count of assault of an officer causing injury and one count of fleeing from police.

Staffeld is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is also on a parole hold from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.