Police: Man confesses to Portage home invasion

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say a man who confessed to a home invasion in Portage has been arrested.

Authorities were called around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to the 7500 block of Curry Lane near Schuring Road on a report of a suspicious man walking behind homes.

Officers say they detained him and noticed he looked like a suspect in a home invasion that happened a week ago at a nearby street, which was captured on a doorbell camera.

Eventually, 18-year old Quailin Knox of Portage confessed to the home invasion and other attempted home break-ins in the area, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

On Wednesday, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office issued a charge of second-degree home invasion against Knox. He is being held at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department on a $1,000 bond.