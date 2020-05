BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for information on a missing 82-year-old woman from Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department says Helen Carbine went missing around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, and was last seen near her home in the 100 block of Louis Drive.

Police say Carbine has slight signs of dementia and did not take her medication. She was last seen wearing a brown coat, and is around 5-foot-2 and 155 pounds.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 269.781.0911.