Police look for suspects in Kzoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Kalamazoo resident is expected to survive after being shot.

Officers were patrolling in the area of E. Main Street and Sherwood Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday when they heard a series of gunshots.

While trying to find the source of the gunfire, officers found a victim on Bridge Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers say the injuries were not life-threatening. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.