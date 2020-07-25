Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting overnight in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue Saturday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells News 8 when they got to the area, they found a shooting scene, but no victim.

A short time later, a 25-year-old Mattawan resident arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the injuries are not life threatening.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.
 

