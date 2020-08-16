Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo shooting incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating a shooting incident after gunshots were fired into a home Sunday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Burdick and Maple streets.

They say witnesses told them two men fired shots into a home. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in two separate cars.

Police say no one was hurt.

Officers searched for the suspect cars but were not able to find them as of Sunday afternoon. The suspects have not been identified.

One of the suspect cars is described as a Chrysler 300. The other car is described as a red Dodge Charger with black racing striped on the hood.

The motive of the shooting is unknown, but police say the home was shot at less than a month ago.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.