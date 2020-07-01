Police look for 2 persons of interest after kids shot

Two persons of interest in a shooting on Ogden Street in Kalamazoo on June 24, 2020. Anyone who has seen them is asked to call police. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are looking for two persons of interest in an incident where two children were shot in what they call a “rolling gun battle.”

The shooting happened on June 24 on Ogden Avenue near Douglas Avenue on the north side of Kalamazoo.

About a dozen children were playing in the area when they were caught in crossfire. Two children were shot, a 5-year-old and a 12-year-old. Police say the children were not involved and were simply playing on a sidewalk nearby.

One child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other child did not need hospitalization.

During the investigation, police learned that two men were involved in a physical confrontation at Daysha’s Convenience Store on Douglas Avenue around 7 p.m. that day.

The men were seen getting into cars that police believe are the same ones involved in the shooting.

Photos of cars seen in a rolling shooting in Kalamazoo on June 24, 2020. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KDPS is asking the to men to come forward so their involvement in the incident can be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.