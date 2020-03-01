Police search for shooter in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound late Saturday night and police need the public’s help in finding the shooter.

According to police, officers were made aware of a man that arrived to Bronson Hospital with a gunshot wound by a private vehicle around 9 p.m. Authorities said the victim stated he had been shot in the 1400 block of Portage Road.

Several officers responded to the call and and found the scene of the crime to identify potential witnesses and to recover any evidence. Authorities tell News 8 the victim is a 19-year-old man from Kalamazoo and he was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation police got limited suspect information. The unidentified suspect was seen last seen fleeing the scene in a white mid-size SUV heading north on Portage Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.