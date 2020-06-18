Kalamazoo police investigate several shootings this week

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating several shootings that happened this week.

The first incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Monday on Vanzee Street near the intersection of Reed Avenue. A house was struck by several bullets from three different guns. It’s unknown if the house was the intended target, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Police have released photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle.

Then shortly before 8 p.m. Monday officers were called to the area near the intersection of Hawley and North streets for reports of shots fired. Officers found five casings from two different guns in the roadway, the release said.

There were no reports of injuries or damages in the incident.

A few hours later around 11 p.m. officers found 11 casings from two different guns on Stockbridge Avenue near Portage Street. Witnesses told authorities two men got out of a late 1990s or early 2000s dark-colored Chevy Trailblazer and shot at an unknown target, according to the release.

KDPS said officers discovered a man was shot but he is not cooperating with investigators.

On Tuesday, officers were called back to the area of Vanzee Street near the intersection of Reed Avenue around 8 p.m. for a report of a drive-by shooting. Detectives say a gray-colored sedan was heading southbound on Vanzee, shot at a man standing on the sidewalk and drove away.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released a photo of a suspect vehicle in connection to a shooting on Vanzee Street Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

The victim, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo man, was taken to Bronson Hospital in a private vehicle. He is in critical but stable condition, the release said.

During the investigation, KDPS said officers arrested a woman who they say tampered with evidence at the scene.

Later Tuesday, officers were called to the intersection of Frank Street and N. Burdick Street for a report of a shooting. Investigators found 17 shell casings and talked to witnesses. A light-colored sedan was following a dark-colored sedan when the front seat passenger of the light-colored sedan and shot at the other vehicle. Both cars continued northbound.

An occupied vehicle that was parked nearby was struck by gunfire. No inside the parked car were injured.

Police did not say if any of the incidents are believed to be connected.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.