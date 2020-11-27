Police investigate shots fired into Kalamazoo home

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo department of public safety_121208

KALAMAZOO, MICH. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating after shots were fired into a home Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Bridge Street near Charlotte Avenue.

When investigators arrived, they found several shell casings. A white vehicle was reported to be involved and left the scene shortly after.

Officers say the home was occupied by an adult and a toddler, but no one was hurt.

No suspects or the suspect vehicle have been found as of Friday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.911. or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links