Police investigate shooting in Kzoo’s Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in Kalamazoo Friday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 6:15 a.m. officers received a report of gunfire on Paterson Avenue between Douglas and Woodward avenues in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

While investigating the report, a victim with a gunshot was found on Douglas Avenue near North Street.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to a KDPS news release.

Police did not release any additional information Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.