Police investigate after men shoot at 17-year-old

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting on Race Street between Clinton and Hays Park avenues in the city’s Edison neighborhood.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old who told officers they had been walking on Race Street when a vehicle with four men inside pulled up and fired several shots at them.

The teenager was to get away without being shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.