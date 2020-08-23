Police investigate shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAMZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating an incident where a person was shot Sunday morning.

Kalamazoo Police say they responded to a report of several shots being fired around 11 a.m. on North Rose Street near West Frank Street.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings and learned that someone had been shot.

Shortly after the incident, police say an adult man showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His gunshot wound happened during the incident on Rose Street.

KDPS is looking for a smaller white SUV they believe the gunshots were fired from. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100