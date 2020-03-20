Police investigate shooting at Kzoo Twp. apartment

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was struck by a bullet while inside a Kalamazoo County apartment.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department said officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired at the Country Meadow Apartments, off Sunnyside Drive near Gull Road.

When officers arrived on scene, investigators discovered a 33-year-old Kalamazoo resident was struck by a bullet while inside an apartment. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to a KTPD news release.

No suspect was found, but officers believe this is not a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Township Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.