Police investigate Kalamazoo Township shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in a Kalamazoo Township shooting.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday on Lum Avenue near Charles Avenue.

Officers say they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what’s believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, police say.

Officers say the victim is related to the suspect.

The case has been referred to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for review.