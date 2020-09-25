Police investigate Kalamazoo Township shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in a Kalamazoo Township shooting.
It happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday on Lum Avenue near Charles Avenue.
Officers say they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The victim was taken to the hospital with what’s believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, police say.
Officers say the victim is related to the suspect.
The case has been referred to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.