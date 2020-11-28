Police investigate Kalamazoo drive-by shooting

An SUV police think was involved in a shooting in Kalamazoo on Nov. 27, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are asking for help in a drive-by shooting investigation.

It happened Friday around 8 p.m. on Mills Street near Lake Street.

While officers were investigating, they learned that a white crossover style SUV was seen leaving the area shortly after the shots were heard.

The SUV has not yet been found, police say.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.