Police investigate after noose found at Kzoo Central HS football field

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a noose was found at Kalamazoo Central High School’s football field on Thursday.

The noose was found hanging from the press box around 3:20 p.m., according to a release from the Kalamazoo Township Police Department.

Kalamazoo Twp Police investigates an alleged noose hung from the press box at Kalamazoo Central HS football facility.

Authorities, including the FBI, are investigating the case as a hate crime and are asking members of the community to come forward with any information that may help investigators.

Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.381.0391 or make an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

