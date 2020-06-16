Police investigate after 2 shot, killed in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are investigating after two people were shot and killed early Tuesday at a birthday memorial for Elijah Williams, a young man who was shot and killed back in October of last year in the city.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Rittenhouse Avenue between Washington and Meachem avenues.

Police say the victims are a 23-year-old woman and 30-year-old man. They are not releasing their names until family members are notified.

Crews on scene told News 8, a group of people were gathered at the home having a birthday memorial for Elijah Williams, who was shot and killed in Battle Creek back in 2019, when the gunfire went off.

Officers did not release any information about possible suspects.

A News 8 crew on scene could see several evidence markers in the road, and detectives were searching the area with flashlights and speaking with neighbors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888