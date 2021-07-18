Police in Kalamazoo investigate Sunday morning shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning shooting.

Police responded to the 1000 block of S. Rose Street around 6:45am Sunday.

Authorities say they originally responded for a call of shots fired, and found out someone had taken a victim to the hospital from the scene.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect in this shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.