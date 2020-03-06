Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Police in Kalamazoo investigate early morning robbery

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo department of public safety_121208

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning robbery.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Redwood Avenue.

Police say the suspect approached the victim from behind, implied that he had a weapon and demanded items from the victim.

The suspect took the items, got into a vehicle and left the scene. Officers canvassed the area, but the suspect was not found.

The suspect has been described as a tall white male, with light brown or blonde hair wearing a hooded sweatshirt or coat and a blue baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 