Police identify man killed in Kalamazoo shooting

The scene of a shooting in Kalamazoo. (May 14, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified a man who was killed after a shooting in Kalamazoo’s North Side Thursday.

The man has been identified as 23-year-old Travontae Brown of Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Princeton Avenue near Bessie Street. KDPS says officers were nearby and heard the shots. Neighbors also said they heard several gunshots.

Police found the victim injured when they arrived. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.

A second gunshot victim was found about a block away on N. Westnedge Avenue. That man, a 28-year-old of Kalamazoo, was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police say no suspects were in custody on Thursday.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division at 269.339.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.