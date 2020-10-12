Police ID man fatally shot while sleeping; suspect arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood.

Robert Earl Johnson, 54, was asleep around 1 a.m. at his home in the 1600 block of N. Church St. when he was hit and killed by a bullet that came through the wall, police said.

On Sunday, a team of law enforcement officers from Kalamazoo, Michigan State Police and the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team were able to take the suspect, a 23-year-old man whose name has not been released, into custody in the 2600 block of Airline Blvd., according to a release.

The suspect is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on murder and weapons charges, in addition to an outstanding warrant, police said. He’s expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Further details in the shooting were not released.

Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo police at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

