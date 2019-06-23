Police: Flood conditions could develop in Kzoo

A June 20, 2019 photo shows flooding damage to East Michigan Avenue between Sprinkle Road and River Street in Comstock Township. (Road Commission of Kalamazoo County/Facebook)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking residents and motorists to watch out for potential flooding until Monday.

Officers say while flooding from Thursday’s rain has subsided, many of the swollen creeks continue to empty excess rainwater into the Kalamazoo River.

It’s predicted the Kalamazoo River will rise to about eight feet by Sunday evening, just one-foot shy of what’s considered to be a flood, according to KDPS.

In addition, officers say the predicted rains for Sunday evening into Monday morning could create issues in areas prone to flooding, like roads.

Officials are monitoring the river levels and potential rainfall.

The city says it will notify the public about any updates.