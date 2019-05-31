Police find man wanted in connection to homicide

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man wanted in connection to a Monday homicide in Battle Creek is in custody.

Officers found Randale Benjamin around 1 p.m. Friday at a house in the 100 block of Weeks Avenue in Battle Creek.

Authorities say he tried to run out the back door when police arrived, but police quickly apprehended him.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Monday in the area of Capital Avenue near Poplar Avenue.

Authorities say the victim, a 42-year-old Battle Creek man, got into an argument with a woman, at which point another man opened fire. The victim was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

Police also found a woman wanted for questioning, but authorities say she hasn’t been charged.