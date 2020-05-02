Police chase leads to Kzoo meth bust

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A male suspect surrendered in a muddy cornfield Friday evening after leading police on a high speed chase in Kalamazoo.

According to authorities, deputies arrived around 6 p.m. to the 2700 block of North 36th Street in Kalamazoo County for a tip of possible drug sales and stolen property. Deputies watched the home and noticed a vehicle leaving that closely matched the description of vehicle that was stolen out of Kalamazoo Township the day before. Deputies at that point attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver would not pull over and a chase began. The high speed chase eventually became off road where he surrendered after getting stuck in the mud in a cornfield.

Police said from there a search warrant was issued of the original home in the 2700 block of North 36th Street. With the help from the Kalamazoo SWAT Team, deputies searched the home and found meth, firearms, fake money and equipment to make that fake money.

This incident is under investigation and charges are pending for the male suspect.