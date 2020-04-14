Police chase ends in deadly crash in Albion

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a driver died after he fled officers then crashed in Albion early Tuesday morning.

The Albion Department of Public Safety said around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday authorities responded to a noise complaint on Valley View Drive.

When officers arrived, a vehicle drove away. They tried to stop the vehicle, but quickly lost it. Officers returned to the area to find out that the suspect had assaulted someone and damaged the victim’s vehicle, according to a ADPS Facebook post.

Then around 45 minutes later an officer patrolling in the area of Berrien and Pine streets found the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it. The suspect drove away on southbound Monroe Street and did not stop at stop signs at Mulberry Street, Michigan Avenue and Cass Street, according to ADPS.

The suspect then control of his vehicle and hit a tree at a high rate of speed on S. Monroe Street near the E. Cass Street intersection. Authorities had to extricate the suspect from the vehicle. While waiting for a West Michigan Air Care helicopter, ADPS said the suspect died of his injuries before the it arrived.

ADPS said the suspect was identified as a 38-year-old Albion man.