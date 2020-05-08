Police: Body found along road in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in Portage.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 6:40 p.m. Thursday to the Lowe’s on S. Westnedge Avenue near Kilgore Road.

The body was found in a retention pond on the east side of the property along Westnedge Avenue. Investigators were called to the scene to investigate the 62-year-old man’s death, according to a PDPS news release.

Authorities have not released the man’s name pending family notification.

The Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

