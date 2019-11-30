Police looking for shooter; officer shot 3 times

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek police officer is in stable condition after being shot 3 times early Saturday morning and authorities need the public’s help in finding the person of interest.

Police are looking for Andre Durrell Yarbrough as a person of interest in this incident. Yarbrough is a 30-year-old black man, 5’11” tall and 165 pounds.

According to authorities just after 1:15 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Cherry Street where they heard yelling from a home. Officers believed they saw a man with warrants out of Calhoun and St. Joseph counties but people at the house would not let officers inside.

Four to five officers stayed near the home monitoring the house where Battle Creek police officer Jeffery Johnson was possibly near the garage, according to authorities.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. someone in the home started shooting.

Officer Johnson was found on the ground by the garage with 3 gunshot wounds to the left side of his chest, left leg, and a graze to his wrist.

A fellow officer took Johnson to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where he was stabilized. From there Johnson was sent Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he continues to be in stable condition.

The person of interest fled on foot.

BCPD officers including the Emergency Response Team and K9 officers are part of the search that continues this morning. Michigan State Police are also assisting with a team and helicopter as well as Emmet Township and Calhoun County law enforcement.

Officers found one gun at the scene and do not know if the person of interest is still armed. Officers believed the man was injured during the incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available. Stay with News 8 as the manhunt continues.