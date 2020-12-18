Police: At least 1 hurt in incident near Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Local, county and state authorities are on the scene of an incident near Kalamazoo that’s injured at least one person.

The call came in around 7:20 a.m. Friday for an incident on Morningstar Way, located near North 9th Street and West H Avenue in Oshtemo Township.

Michigan State Police, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies and Oshtemo Township police are all at the scene, which is unfolding in a neighborhood cul-de-sac.

A neighbor told News 8 they heard three gunshots. While police wouldn’t initially confirm the circumstances surrounding the case, they said at least one person was hurt.

  • A Dec. 18, 2020 photo shows police on the scene of an incident on Morningstar Way in Kalamazoo County’s Oshtemo Township.
  • A Dec. 18, 2020 photo shows police on the scene of an incident on Morningstar Way in Kalamazoo County’s Oshtemo Township.
  • A Dec. 18, 2020 photo shows police on the scene of an incident on Morningstar Way in Kalamazoo County’s Oshtemo Township.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on News 8 and woodtv.com throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links