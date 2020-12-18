Police: At least 1 hurt in incident near Kalamazoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Local, county and state authorities are on the scene of an incident near Kalamazoo that’s injured at least one person.

The call came in around 7:20 a.m. Friday for an incident on Morningstar Way, located near North 9th Street and West H Avenue in Oshtemo Township.

Michigan State Police, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies and Oshtemo Township police are all at the scene, which is unfolding in a neighborhood cul-de-sac.

A neighbor told News 8 they heard three gunshots. While police wouldn’t initially confirm the circumstances surrounding the case, they said at least one person was hurt.

A Dec. 18, 2020 photo shows police on the scene of an incident on Morningstar Way in Kalamazoo County’s Oshtemo Township.

A Dec. 18, 2020 photo shows police on the scene of an incident on Morningstar Way in Kalamazoo County’s Oshtemo Township.

A Dec. 18, 2020 photo shows police on the scene of an incident on Morningstar Way in Kalamazoo County’s Oshtemo Township.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on News 8 and woodtv.com throughout the day.