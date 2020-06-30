Police: 2 wanted in Albion shooting ‘armed, dangerous’

LEFT TO RIGHT: Wilbert James Lowe, 35, and Thomas Harding Smith, 39, both of Albion.

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding two people wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting in Albion Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Albion Department of Public Safety said investigators want to question Wilbert James Lowe, 35, and Thomas Harding Smith, 39, both of Albion, for their involvement in Sunday’s shooting.

Authorities noted both men should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have seen them, you’re asked to call 911.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday on Carson Street near the intersection of Austin Avenue in Albion.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition and underwent surgery, ADPS said Monday morning.

Investigators believe there are multiple suspects in case and the victim knows the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 517.629.2700 or Detective Justin Reniger at 517.629.7854.