Police: 2 shot and wounded in Kalamazoo

The scene after two people were shot in Kalamazoo near South Burdick Street and East Maple Street. (June 8, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were shot and wounded in Kalamazoo Monday afternoon.

It happened on E. Maple Street near S. Burdick Street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers responded there around 2 p.m. after a report of several shots fired.

Police said neither of the victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening.

KDPS said it was provided “limited information,” that officers canvassed for witnesses and evidence and that it was still investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.