Police: 2 men, 1 teen arrested in Kzoo after assault

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo say two men and a teenage boy were arrested Saturday after a report of an assault.

Police say they received multiple calls around 2 p.m. of a suspicious car circling the city’s south side. The car was seen in the area of South Burdick Street and East Maple Street.

One caller believed the people in the car were armed due to recent gun violence incidents. Another caller told police he was threatened by one of the men in the car with a handgun.

Officers say they found a car matching the description on Portage Street near Bryant Street. They say three males were inside of the car — ages 17, 21 and 23. Officers say they found two handguns and other evidence indicating gunshots were recently fired from inside the car.

They were arrested and face several charges, including felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.