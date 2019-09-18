Police: 2 had keys stolen after meeting man on Grindr

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people had their keys stolen from them after meeting the suspect on the dating app Grindr.

Since July 31, Emmett Township officers have investigated two separate complaints of thefts after the victims met the male subject on Grindr, according to a news release.

Authorities say both incidents happened at the victims’ homes. Before the suspect left the residences, he had reportedly stolen the keys to the victims’ house and car keys, police say.

In one case, police say the suspect is believed to have stolen the vehicle belonging to the victim and then set the car on fire.

In the second case, the suspect held the keys and demanded payment to get the keys back, police say.

Authorities say the subject has been arrested in connection with the second offense and the arson investigation is ongoing.

Investigators with the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety would like to remind people to be extremely careful when messaging strangers on the internet and allowing strangers into their homes.

People with information about these cases are asked to call the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269.968.9303 or Silent Observer.