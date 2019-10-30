Police: 2 girls hit by vehicles in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two girls were hit by vehicles while trying to cross a road in Portage.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of W. Centre Avenue.

Officers say the juveniles were trying to cross the road, not at the crosswalk, when they were hit by different vehicles traveling east.

A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital. The other girl was not injured, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

Officers say it appears that neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.