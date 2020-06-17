Police: 1 wounded in Kalamazoo shooting

Closings & Delays
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person sustained serious injuries in a shooting in Kalamazoo Tuesday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it got reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of Vanzee Street near Reed Avenue around 8 p.m. Witnesses there told officers they saw it happen.

Shortly thereafter, a victim showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, saying it happened on Vanzee.

The 22-year-old from Kalamazoo has serious injuries, authorities say.

KDPS said it was investigating and is asking anyone with information to call the department at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

