Police: 1 wounded in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person sustained serious injuries in a shooting in Kalamazoo Tuesday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it got reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of Vanzee Street near Reed Avenue around 8 p.m. Witnesses there told officers they saw it happen.

Shortly thereafter, a victim showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, saying it happened on Vanzee.

The 22-year-old from Kalamazoo has serious injuries, authorities say.

KDPS said it was investigating and is asking anyone with information to call the department at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.