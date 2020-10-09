Police: 1 shot, killed in Kalamazoo overnight

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating after one person was shot dead in the Northside neighborhood in the early hours of Friday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were first called to the scene on North Church Street near Prouty Street around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired into a home.

There, they found a 54-year-old from Kalamazoo with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

The name of the person killed wasn’t released Friday morning.

No one else was hurt.

Investigators remained on scene throughout the night, not leaving until after 5 a.m.

Police have not released suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The scene is only about a mile from where another person was shot and killed on Frank Street near Burdick Street on Tuesday night. Police have not said whether there’s any indication the two deaths are connected.