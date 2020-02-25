Police seek suspect after Kalamazoo Twp shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo Township are looking for a suspect after a person was shot Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Sunnyside Drive near Gull Road.

Kalamazoo Township police responded to a local hospital and discovered that a 24-year-old was shot during drug deal. Police say they don’t believe the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

Authorities say the suspect took off from the scene and has not been found. They described the suspect as a thin black man with short hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police don’t believe the shooting was random and say the public wasn’t targeted.

Schools in the area were on lockdown as a precautionary until the area was secure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.