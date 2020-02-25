Police seek suspect after Kalamazoo Twp shooting

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic police siren generic siren generic police lights_1545178969890.jpg.jpg

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo Township are looking for a suspect after a person was shot Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Sunnyside Drive near Gull Road.

Kalamazoo Township police responded to a local hospital and discovered that a 24-year-old was shot during drug deal. Police say they don’t believe the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

Authorities say the suspect took off from the scene and has not been found. They described the suspect as a thin black man with short hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police don’t believe the shooting was random and say the public wasn’t targeted.

Schools in the area were on lockdown as a precautionary until the area was secure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 