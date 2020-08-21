Police: 1 shot and wounded in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was shot in and injured in Kalamazoo early Friday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Florence Street off of N. Westnedge Avenue, south of Paterson Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were called there on a report of shots fired. Once there, they found evidence but no victim.

The victim later arrived at a local hospital. That person, a 30-year-old from the Kalamazoo area, was later listed in stable condition.

There was no immediate word on whether a suspect had been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.