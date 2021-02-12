Police: 1 injured in shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating after one person was shot Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Cobb Avenue south of Paterson Street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says its officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire.

Shortly thereafter, the victim showed up at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. That person’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police did not have any suspect information available later Friday. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.