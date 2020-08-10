Police: 1 injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on N. Rose Street north of W. Kalamazoo Avenue. Not long after, the person who was shot showed up at the hospital. The victim’s condition was later considered stable.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it was told shots were fired at a red truck. They are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.