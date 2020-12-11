Police: 1 hurt when gunfire hits Kzoo Twp. home

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Township police are investigating an early Friday shooting that left one person injured.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Clearview Street in the area of E. Main Street and Nazareth Road.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department says shots were fired into a home there, striking one person inside.

That person sustained a single gunshot wound and was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

