Nashville police chief killed in Kzoo Co. crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The man killed in a Thursday morning crash was the police chief of the Barry County community of Nashville, authorities have confirmed.

Nashville Police Chief Chris Allen Koster died in the crash, which happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on N. 32 Street, north of E B Avenue in Richland Township.

Investigators say Koster, 59, of Plainwell was driving north on N. 32nd Street when his vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. Koster died from his injuries.

Nashville Village President Mike Kenyon told WILX the crash appeared to happen while Koster was driving to work.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

