Pizza delivery driver arrested for intentionally hitting pedestrian

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pizza delivery driver was arrested after authorities say he intentionally struck a pedestrian in Springfield.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car at the Avenue A Mobile Home Park on Avenue A near the intersection of Helmer Road.

Investigators discovered the pizza delivery driver was speeding through the lot earlier in the night. Witnesses called the restaurant to complain about the driver. A short time later, he returned and drove at a high rate of speed towards a crowd of people outside. He struck one person and four vehicles that were parked nearby, the sheriff’s office said.

The pedestrian, a 27-year-old Battle Creek man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver, a 42-year-old Battle Creek man, was arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on felonious assault charges.

